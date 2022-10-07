Adverse weather alert discontinued

Photo courtesy the TT Meteorological Office -

The adverse weather yellow alert has been discontinued.

This was announced by the Met Office in a media release shortly before noon on Friday.

The alert was issued on Tuesday morning and took effect from 5 am on Wednesday when heavy rainfall and strong winds started affecting Tobago and east Trinidad, resulting in flooding and landslides.

In the release the Met Office said, "The potential for impactful weather over TT is significantly reduced."

It said there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms, but additional rainfall is unlikely to hinder further runoff.

"Landslips and landslides are still possible as soils remain saturated."

The public is being advised to continue to assess surroundings before venturing out, and to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt