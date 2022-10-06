Two men killed an hour apart in Mausica, Sea Lots

TWO men were murdered on Thursday morning about an hour apart, in unrelated shootings.

One took place at about 11 am in east Trinidad. Police reported that March Rennie was shot dead in the carpark of Payless Shoe Store, Mausica. They said three men were seen fleeing in a waiting car after Rennie was killed.

Police could not immediately identify a motive for the 41-year-old’s murder.

In the earlier killing, 32-year-old Josiah Lincoln Greenidge, also known as "Cow" and "Lizard,” died while being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police reported that at about 10 am a car passed along Pioneer Drive Sea Lots and the occupants started shooting, hitting Greenidge.

Police said the 32-year-old was known to them to be involved in criminal activities and labelled his killing gang-related.