Tobago Cycling Classic returns from October 13-16

Cyclists ride through Buccoo during stage one of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic - File Photo

AFTER A two-year break owing to the covid19 restrictions, the Tobago International Cycling Classic will return from October 13-16.

This year’s race will have three divisions.

Division One will comprise a three-stage international race, for continental teams, elite teams and national teams; Division Two will be a three-stage open race for category cyclists, masters, juniors and ladies; and Division Three will feature recreational cyclists and mountain bikers in a two-stage race.

Approximately 200 riders from the Caribbean, North America, South America and Europe are expected to compete in what the organisers call “the Caribbean’s biggest sporting exhibition of stamina, skill and speed.”

The Classic will feature a few special events, including opening and closing ceremonies, a Fast and Furious keirin sprint (invitational) and a classic rum punch beach picnic.

For more information, check the Trinbago Wheelers website or call 680-1214.