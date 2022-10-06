Schools in Tobago closed on Friday

Scarborough Secondary School - File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

ALL schools in Tobago will remain closed on Friday. The THA Division of Education made the announcement on Thursday evening. It said the decision was made in consultation with the TT Met Service and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

Schools in Tobago were dismissed early on Wednesday owing to the heavy rain which resulted in flooding and landslides throughout the island. The division kept schools closed on Thursday in anticipation of more bad weather.

The division said clean-up operations will take place on Friday, to ensure classes are ready for teaching on Monday. Principals, vice principals, senior teachers, office staff and safety officers are expected at school on Friday to co-ordinate the clean-up efforts.

The division urged the public to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure safety. Families affected by the adverse weather are advised to contact the 211 call centre or TEMA at 660-7489.

Students in Trinidad are expected back in class on Friday as the Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the reopening of all schools, except those where clean-up operations are required.