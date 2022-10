Same old, same old

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Budget day was September 26. It was presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert of the ruling PNM. Did he come up short?

PNM supporters will say great budget and go home and eat rice and fry potato.

UNC supporters will say terrible budget and go home and eat rice and fry aloo.

The more things change, the more they remain the same.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town