Salary cuts not in play

THE EDITOR: In most democracies when the economy falls on hard times it is axiomatic that politicians take a cut in salary in order to show solidarity with citizens (and win votes in the next election).

However, in TT this measure has not even been raised by the media or any other institution. The Government therefore isn't going to do this and the Opposition's critique of the Government's economic mismanagement clearly does not extend so far as to reduce its members’ salaries or contribute some part of them to help the neediest citizens.

ELTON SINGH

Couva