MIC-IT in hike and plant exercise

Fifty trainees and staff of the MIC Institute of Technology, Pleasantville Technology Centre participated in a hike and plant reforestation exercise in the Lopinot Valley on September 24.

Accompanied by MIC-IT programme coordinator Shazard Mohammed, instructor Rosemary Chinpire and centre secretary Debra Beckles, the trainees planted over 200 seedlings as part of a reforestation project. A variety of trees were planted including mango, cherries, dungs, chataigne, pommerac, olevia, mahogany, fat pork and tamarind.

The MIC-IT team joined SEWA TT, the Trinarch Foundation and the Hike and Plant Committee, to plant as many seedlings and trees as possible in areas that are most in need in the Northern Range. The hike and plant event was conducted in the vicinity of the Lopinot Historical Complex, Lopinot Village Arouca.

Apart from reforestation efforts to reduce TT's carbon footprint, the trainees were very happy to make a positive impact on Lopinot Valley’s soil management, watershed improvement, flora and fauna repopulation and flood reduction.

After a busy morning of planting, the MIC-IT team ended the day with football, cricket, basketball and a river-lime style cookup.