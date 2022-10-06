Man held in Dogpatch to face Siparia magistrate

A 34-year-old man is expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Friday charged with a series of offences that stemmed from a shooting in an area called Dogpatch at Hibiscus Drive in Penal.

Penal CID police arrested the suspect on Tuesday in the same area after "extensive investigations" over the past few months. The suspect has addresses in Penal and Maracas.

Sgts Boodlal and Khan led the investigations, which included Cpl Mc Leod and PCs Khaleel, Ramoutar, and Soogrim.

A police report said the Hibiscus Drive victim was at his home on March 8 at around 7.20 pm when a man forced open the front door. The gunman got inside and fired five shots at him.

The victim was hit in the left leg, but managed to run off through the back door.

The shooter fled via the front door.

A report was made and police began investigations.

A warrant had also been issued for the suspect for failing to pay a court fine.

Cpl Mc Leod was expected to charge the suspect on Thursday with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.