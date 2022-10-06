Ghany, Romany top Japanese Language Speech Contest

Aneeqah Ghany (first place intermediate level), left, Dr Nicole Roberts, director of the Centre for Language Learning, Ambassador Matsubara, Mrs Matsubara and Anisha Romany (first place elementary level). -

The Embassy of Japan held its fifth annual Japanese Language Speech Contest on September 30 at the Centre for Language Learning, the UWI, St Augustine.

The winners were Aneeqah Ghany, first place intermediate level winner, Anisha Romany, first place elementary level winner. The embassy also congratulated Leeanne Noel (second place intermediate level), Jewell Luke (second place elementary level) and Chantal Hamilton (elementary level participant).

The contest was held in collaboration with the Centre for Language Learning (CLL), the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine and supported by the Japan Foundation, the Association for Promotion of International Cooperation (APIC) and Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL).

For more info visit www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html