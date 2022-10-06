N Touch
News

All schools closed because of rain, flooding on Thursday

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. File photo/Sureash Cholai
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. File photo/Sureash Cholai

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and her ministry posted on social media shortly after 7 am today that all schools in Trinidad will be closed today.
She explained that this was because the Met Office had just upgraded the adverse weather alert to include an orange-level riverine alert.

This means watercourses are at critically high levels and pose a severe risk to public safety, livelihood and property.

The riverine alert was first issued on Wednesday afternoon and renewed on Thursday morning. It extends until 5 pm on Friday.

The yellow-level general adverse weather warning of rain, high winds and possible flash flooding and landslips is also still in effect until noon on Friday.

Gadsby-Dolly said official documents will be issued to principals shortly and the Ministry of Education will issue an official statement.

Comments

"All schools closed because of rain, flooding on Thursday"

More in this section