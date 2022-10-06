All schools closed because of rain, flooding on Thursday
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and her ministry posted on social media shortly after 7 am today that all schools in Trinidad will be closed today.
She explained that this was because the Met Office had just upgraded the adverse weather alert to include an orange-level riverine alert.
This means watercourses are at critically high levels and pose a severe risk to public safety, livelihood and property.
The riverine alert was first issued on Wednesday afternoon and renewed on Thursday morning. It extends until 5 pm on Friday.
The yellow-level general adverse weather warning of rain, high winds and possible flash flooding and landslips is also still in effect until noon on Friday.
Gadsby-Dolly said official documents will be issued to principals shortly and the Ministry of Education will issue an official statement.
