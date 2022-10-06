$1.5m bail for men charged with money laundering, importing antibiotics

Josh Ragoonanan - Photo by TTPS

TWO men facing charges of conspiracy to import controlled drugs and money laundering have been granted $1.5 million bail.

Police said 31-year-old John Ragoonanan, a distribution-company director from Debe, and 37-year-old customs clerk Selwyn Joseph from Arouca were charged on October 4.

They were charged with conspiracy to import antibiotics and controlled drugs without a licence and money laundering.

Ragoonanan got additional charges of importing antibiotics without a licence, importing controlled drugs without a licence and storing antibiotics without a licence.

Ragoonanan got $900,000 bail while Joseph got $600,000.

They will appear before the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on November 18.

Police said the men were arrested during a joint investigation with the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance and FIB (Financial Investigations Branch) “which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of pharmaceutical drugs at residences in Ramasray Gardens, Debe.”

The drugs were found near an abandoned lot.

Cheques from pharmacies in the country, a bottle-sealer, and cash said to be the proceeds from the sale of pharmaceutical drugs were also found.