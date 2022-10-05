Woman,90, man, 60, tied up, robbed at Borde Narve home

File photo

A 32-year-old man from Freeport has been detained in connection with a robbery at a house in Borde Narve Village in the Princes Town district on Tuesday night.

The victims were a 90-year-old woman and a male relative, 60, of Cipero Road.

The police said, at around 6.45 pm on Tuesday two gunmen accosted the man inside his home. The gunmen spoke Spanish and English.

They announced a robbery and hit him with the gun butts to his head and put a piece of cloth in his mouth. The gunmen also duct-taped his head and tied his hands and feet with tie straps.

Another bandit also walked inside the house, while a fourth stayed outside.

The men went into the elderly woman's bedroom and tied her hands and feet. They also covered her mouth with duct tape.

The bandits stole an undisclosed amount of money and a quantity of jewellery. They also stole the male victim’s licensed gun with ammunition.

The bandits ran off to the back of the house in an overgrown area.

The police were alerted, and officers from the Princes Town CID, Ste Madeleine police station, and the Southern Division Task Force responded.

The police got a tip-off and went to Cedar Hill Estate Road, Princes Town, where they saw a silver Nissan Versa car crashed on the road.

The front and the back of the car had two different registration plates.

The police saw a man in the car “acting suspicious” and approached him.

The police searched the car and found cash, a quantity of jewellery, a black bag with used latex gloves, a pair of rubber boots, tie straps, and duct tape.

They arrested the suspect and took him to the Princes Town police station.

The accomplices were still at large up to Wednesday.

Police who went to the scene were Sgt Reid, PCs Weekes, Goolcharan, Clarence, Mitchell, and Dennis.