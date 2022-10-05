WASA warns: Floods will disrupt water supply

The vehicle driven by Myrtle Benjamin stalled in the middle opf flood waters along the San Fernando By-pass road, near South park. The vehicle behind her was swept away by the flood waters. - Lincoln Holder

WEDNESDAY'S rains led to major flash flooding which affected houses, businesses and public spaces.

While people were making their way home in heavy traffic, some contemplating the worst, including flooded-out homes, another stress awaiting them could be dry pipes.

WASA warned in a release that the downpours, caused by a tropical wave, have affected operations at some of its surface water treatment facilities.

Facilities in Trinidad's northern region, as well as two in Tobago, were affected up to press time.

Most water treatment plants were shut down because of high turbidity as a result of flooded rivers while others were operating with reduced production.

In its release, WASA said it was making every effort to resume normal service and promised to provide updates.

North east:

Affected facilities:

Caura, La Pastora, Mc David, Acono, Luengo/Naranjo, Aripo, Guanapo, Tompire, Quare.

The Matura facility experienced a broken line, while the North Oropouche facility is experiencing reduced production owing to the flooded river and high turbidity.

The Tacarigua and Cumuto facilities experienced power failures.

Affected communities: Trincity, Dinsley, Wallerfield, Cumuto, El Dorado, Tacarigua, Tunapuna, La Pastora, Lopinot, Surrey Village, Maracas-St Joseph, Santa Rosa, Wallerfield, Malabar, Arima, Toco, Balandra and Valencia.

North west:

Affected facilities:

Tyrico, Blanchisseuse, Las Cuevas, La Fillette, Rincon, St Ann's, La Canoa, Grand Curacaye, Pipiol Reservoir, Susconosco.

Affected communities: St Ann's, Santa Cruz, north coast.

Tobago:

Affected facilities:

Hillsborough West and Highlands Road.

Affected communities:

Hope, John Dial, Bacolet, Friendsfield and Government House Road, Mason Hall, Moriah.