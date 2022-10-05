Veteran newsman Ed Fung's funeral on October 10

Ex-broadcaster Ed Fung and former colleague at TTT Ann Winston at a function in 2017. -

THE FUNERAL of beloved veteran newscaster Ed Fung will take place at Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua on October 10 from 10 am.

His body will then be cremated.

Fung's long-time friend, colleague and protege Neil Giuseppi confirmed the arrangements.

Giuseppi, who will deliver the eulogy, said the funeral was initially carded for Thursday but was postponed to Monday, owing to logistical issues at the funeral home which were out of the family's control.

Fung died peacefully at his home in D’Abadie, on Monday morning. He was 97. Giuseppi told Newsday, Fung's widow, Zeta Ali-Fung, told him Fung was visibly on his "last stretch" in the weeks leading up to his death and that there was likely no significant cause of death apart from old age.

Fung's distinct voice featured prominently for many years at the now-defunct Radio Guardian (later Radio 610 AM) – of which he was a founding member. He also worked as a television newscaster, manager, trainer and technician both at Trinidad and Tobago Television and Audio Visual Media (AVM) Caribbean Ltd, a video production house that became AVM Television in 1990, and then the Information Channel when it was acquired by the State in 1997.