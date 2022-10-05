TUCO remembers late musicians, calypsonians

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart - Jeff Mayers

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) has recognised the contributions of 20 musicians and calypsonians who died in 2021 and 2022.

On Wednesday, during a short thanksgiving service for Calypso Month, at the VIP Lounge, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah TUCO urged all members of the fraternity to use this time to reflect and honour the contribution of those who have gone before and to preserve the artform in the coming years.

Among those honoured were composer, promoter and CEO of Community Based Calypso Tent Gordon Thomas and Lancelot Nicholls, bass guitarist, who played at the major calypso tents for over 40 years.

TUCO also remembered the contribution of Kenwrick Joseph “Kenny J” after his death on January 2 this year of covid19, calypsonian Clifton “Mighty Bomber” Ryan, radio personality David Elcock and soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

Blaxx died at the ICU of the Arima Hospital on March 28 after contracting covid19.

TUCO also spoke of the dedication of Humming Bird Medal (silver) recipient, steelband arranger, chorister and UTT lecturer Desmond Waithe. After the news of his death on April 20, Pan Trinbago praised Waithe for his significant contribution to the steelpan community and TT’s culture.

TUCO president Ainsley King, in a feature address read by TUCO member Shirlane Hendrickson, said TUCO will continue to ensure the hard work and contributions of calypsonians and all other stakeholders are shared worldwide.

“We continue, despite all the challenges incurred by the onslaught of covid19 across the globe, to work on this calypso artform to be incorporated as an official part of schools’ curriculum.

“Calypso covers so many issues which affect humanity, and yet the artform is not featured on events of much national debate and discussion.”