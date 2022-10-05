Tobago's Blue Food Festival returns

In this October 2015 file photo, patrons gather at the Blue Food Festival, at the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground. - Kinnesha George

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for Tobago's Blue Food Festival.

After an absence of two years, the popular event, which has drawn crowds from all over the world, returns to its home at the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground on October 16 from 10am to 6pm. Tobago Festivals Commission CEO John Arnold said the event, now in its 24th year, is expected to feature more than 30 cooks from L'Anse Fourmi and surrounding areas.

An excited Arnold told Newsday, "We are returning physically to the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground after two years. Last year, we had tried an experiment where we had dropped off stuff in front of people's homes. That worked pretty well. It did not have as many participants but this year we are back to the Bloody Bay area."

He said the commission collaborated well with the villagers. "We did a promotional tour in Trinidad two weeks ago with several of the cooks and we were able to have them interact with people on how they made black cake, wine and other items with dasheen." Arnold said the sessions were engaging. "There will be benefits from that once people can get bookings to come from Trinidad."

As usual, Arnold said there will be a competitive element to the event, including the best blue food dish, pastry and drink. There will also be a VIP deck for THA officials and other specially invited guests as well as several attractions, including a petting zoo. 'It is all about bringing people to the island and I think we will see some success with that, adding to the October calendar which now has Carnival involved with it. In years gone by, Blue Food has maxed more than 6,000 patrons."

A shuttle service will be provided to take patrons to the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground. This year, Arnold said entertainment will be provided by Shurwayne Winchester, Ronnie Mc Intosh, Sekon Star and a host of other local artistes. He added the commission has designated October 14 as Blue Day on the island. "So, people can wear blue clothing and dress up their offices in blue."

The Blue Food Festival takes place days before World Food Day observances, which are scheduled to take place on October 19 and 20 at the Parade Grounds, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.