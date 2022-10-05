Right to choose on abortion

THE EDITOR: Late calypsonian Shadow grants us permission to “Make love and be merry, but doh make no unwanted baby.” Alan Watts suggests we learn to live with what he describes as the wisdom of insecurity.

In any event, we have no bold ways of overcoming the human dilemma of abortion and a woman's right to choose. For starters, dancing with the flow of evolution may be preferable to engaging in a spurious quarrel about matters resulting from irreconcilable constructs, regardless of their genesis. Generations come and go, each bringing vistas inconceivable to the previous generation. Perhaps the more academic among us would eventually prevail in constructing the dominant cultural conversations around this issue.

I have no answer for a public resolution. I prefer my role as exemplar, in which I live a responsible and rugged individualism, committed to social progress and doing as little harm as possible to others. In this role, I grant a woman the right to do with her body as she pleases. I assume she understands the consequences of that choice in her social context.

Differences of opinions will prevail, until more compelling alternatives order the way.

DAVID BRIZAN

via e-mail