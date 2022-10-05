Rhoma Spencer to perform at Kafe Blue

Trinidadian-Canadian actor, director and comedian Rhoma Spencer is in Trinidad for a live performance of her comedy show.

Fresh from her nominations and wins at Dora Awards and the Caribbean Tales International Film Festival, where she won the Intersect Award in Toronto, Spencer will perform at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, on October 5.

Here to launch her Caribbean Comedy 6.0 album, Spencer has gathered a who's who in Trinidad and Tobago comedy to join her for the launch. Errol Fabien, Wendell Etienne, Simmy the Trini and humorous calypsonian Abebele will join her for an evening of non-stop laughter. Louris Lee Sing, aka Lyrix, will host the event, a media release said.

Spencer said in the release, “It’s been a hot minute since I last performed here –BC, not Before Christ, that no longer holds – and I am pumped to unleash at home what audiences at New York’s Gotham Comedy Club, Toronto, and Edmonton have been experiencing over the summer.”

Spencer recently performed at the Black Women Laff Fest (NYC) and Detroit Women in Comedy Festival.

Patrons at Kafe Blue performance will receive a copy of the album upon entry.