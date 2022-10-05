PNM elections committee: Slates lists fake

Anthony Roberts, (seated, second from left) with other members of the PNM’s Election Supervisory Committee at the Central Regional Office in Chaguanas on Saturday. From left are UTC executive director, Clarry Benn, Samantha Felix, secretary, and Senator Renuka Sagramsingh- Sooklal. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

The PNM's elections supervisory committee has said it did not issue a list of slates of candidates for the party's upcoming internal election.

On Tuesday night, a list of nominees began circulating on social media.

There were five slates – Team (Dr Keith) Rowley, Team Foster (Cummings), Team Penny (Pennelope Beckles), Team Karen (Nunez-Tesheira) and an unnamed team.

Nomination day is October 10 and the ESC said the list of all nominees will be published the following day.

"The ESC distances itself from any list purporting to be PNM candidates that is currently in circulation."

The election will be held on December 4, with early voting on November 26 and 27.