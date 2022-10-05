North Eastern beat Manzan 5-2 in SSFL U-16

North Eastern College under-16 football team. - Stephon Nicholas

NORTH EASTERN College beat Manzanilla Secondary 5-2 on Monday in an East Zone Under-16 contest in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL).

At the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground in Sangre Grande, North Eastern took little time to stamp their control with Jehrell Ignatius scoring the opener inside the first minute.

Left winger Lebron Andrews doubled the lead in the 7th minute as Manzanilla found it difficult to come out their half.

Ignatius put the match beyond doubt with two more goals to complete his hat-trick and give his team a dominant 4-0 lead the the break.

Despite the huge deficit, Manzanilla came out a different team in the second half and pressured their opponents, who began to make mistakes. In contrast to the first half, Manzanilla had a number of shots on goal which either were saved or went narrowly wide.

However, they received a gut punch when North Eastern's Ricardo Sankar took advantage of a goalmouth scramble to fire it home and make it 5-0.

Manzan's persistence did not wane, and they received a further boost with a straight red card to North Eastern College's Alex Hinds for dissent.

Manzan were duly rewarded for their efforts with two late goals from Jadon Remy and Josiah Phillip, who removed his goalkeeping attire in the second half to help his team further up the field.