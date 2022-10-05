NCC delegation on promo campaign at Miami carnival

Winston “Gypsy” Peters, chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC). -

A delegation from the National Carnival Commission of (NCC) is set to visit this year’s annual Miami-Broward Carnival celebrations from October 6-9 in Miami, Florida.

The NCC’s participation forms part of an ongoing series of such initiatives in foreign-based carnivals, designed to promote TT as “the Home of Carnival,” increase visitor numbers and enhance Carnival awareness and experiences.

The promotional campaign kicks off with a press conference at the TT Consulate General, Miami on October 6 at 2 pm. Consul general Joanne Brooks, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters and Miami-BrowardOne Carnival Host Committee chief marketing officer John Beckford are slated to speak. A release said the event was aimed at adding significant value to post-covid socio-economic recovery efforts, and was built around promotional activities at various events, inviting audiences to visit TT.

The activities raise greater awareness of Trinbago culture, showcasing elements like calypso, traditional and conventional mas, pan, and soca, and encouraging more visitors from the Caribbean and the world to experience TT Carnival first-hand.

In partnership with Caribbean Airlines, Angostura Ltd and the Miami-Broward One Carnival Committee, the delegation’s efforts will centre on TT Carnival and will be aimed at Miami carnival participants from the entire Caribbean diaspora. Commenting on the campaign, Peters said, “With the world making progress post-covid19, we are getting back to our groove in terms of hosting events, better positioning ourselves to welcoming the world once again, and celebrating with each other for Carnival 2023. Teaming up with the Consulate General and the Miami-Broward One Carnival Committee has given us a great opportunity to reach an even wider audience with our message that ‘If you want to taste a rich Carnival experience, you have to come to TT.’”