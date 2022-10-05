Naps, Benedict's square off in SSFL

File photo by Roger Jacob

NAPARIMA COLLEGE have a chance to break into the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Group A Premiership top two when they face southern rivals St Benedict’s College in round five at Lewis Street Ground, San Fernando, on Wednesday from 4 pm.

Defending SSFL champions Naps (nine points) are ranked third in the group table having won three of four matches played.

St Benedict’s (ten points) however, who are second on the table, are unbeaten in four games and will be hoping to maintain their strong start against the 2019 winners.

Unlike Group B, which has San Juan North and Presentation San Fernando (both on 15 points) eight points ahead of their closest rivals Queen’s Royal College, the battle rages on for a top two spot in Group A.

Only the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The winners of each semi-final will play in a grand final to determine the winners of the premier division.

In their last respective matches, St Benedict’s thumped St Anthony’s 3-0 while Naps beat Pleasantville by the same result.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Fatima College (ten points), also undefeated, lead Group A and remain a formidable force for semi-final qualification. They meet cellar-placed St Augustine Secondary, in St Augustine, also from 4 pm.

Fatima have proven their worth so far, as they became the first team to beat Naparima, in round two, in the league since September 2017. Fatima’s 2-1 win brought to an end Naparima’s impressive five-year unbeaten run; all of which was achieved under ex-coach Angus Eve.

In other Group A matches on Wednesday, fourth placed St Anthony’s (six points) meet sixth ranked (three points) Carapichaima East at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva while fifth placed Speyside High (six points) will host Pleasantville.

There will be no Group B matches on Wednesday as they resume with round six on Saturday.

Leaders San Juan North battle Malick, Pres play QRC, Trinity College East go up against East Mucurapo and Chaguanas North lock horns with Moruga Secondary.