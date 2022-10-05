Kellman Kowlessar named new TTCB Central Zone chairman

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Central Zone has elected a new executive team to serve the 2022-2026 term.

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, the Central Zonal Council elected Kellman Kowlessar as chairman of the of the zone. The entire slate headed by Kowlessar was also elected, including Kevin Clarke (vice chairman), Vyash Nandlal (secretary) and Fareed Khan (treasurer).

According to a TTCB media release, Kowlessar previously served as the vice chairman of the zone and is the current president of the TT Cricket Umpires Council. He brings with him extensive experience in cricket administration at all levels and hopes to professionalise the Central Zone with a focus on youth, club and its affiliates’ development.

In his message to the Zonal Council after being installed, Kowlessar thanked the members for their support and urged his executive team to continue being innovative, dedicated and passionate about the development of cricket in the region. He indicated his team will be hitting the ground running and will immediately focus on organising for the 2023 cricket season while placing heavy emphasis on youth development during his tenure.

“Our youth teams have done well over the years and dominated but it is time to put a sustainable programme in place with a focus on long term development, so we can continue to be on top of our game,” Kowlessar said.

Club development is also an important area of focus for the executive team, with the intent being for clubs to get their structure and governance in order, to best be able to manage themselves and attract sponsors. The new executive hopes to facilitate access to funding, maintenance of facilities and provide organisational support for clubs and its affiliates.

Kowlessar said, “The Central Zone has the potential to be a model zone not only in Trinidad and Tobago but in the Caribbean. We have the capabilities, we have the enthusiasm and I believe we have the right team in place to execute”.

The Central Zone boasted many successes this season including all of its youth teams reaching the interzone finals, with the Under-17 and Under-19 teams successfully winning their respective competitions. Club cricket was also able to resume during the pandemic with safe zone facilities created to facilitate play. Full digitisation of the operations commenced with a website and app being utilised to register teams, players, send reports and upload scores, with the stated intention being to expand on this initiative.

The Central Zone, through its executive team is eager to execute its development plan over the next four years and is seeking to engage all stakeholders, sponsors and supporters, as it aims to become the model zone in TT.