Flooding causes UWI to cancel all classes

The north entrance of the UWI, St Augustine campus.

THE University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine suspended all classes on Wednesday owing to major flooding around the country.

Trinidad and Tobago is under a yellow-level adverse weather alert until 12 pm on Friday. The alert began on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said flooded areas included: The Eastern Main Road, Five Rivers, Macoya, Piarco Old Road, the Priority Bus Route in Arouca, Tunapuna, St Cecilia Road, St Augustine, Thomas Street and Tacarigua.

In an advisory sent to students, UWI said "in light of the prevailing weather conditions and their effect nationwide," campus management has decided to "close at this time.

"All classes are to be cancelled and rescheduled to another date.

"Please be mindful that some roadways are flooded and impassable at this time and you may want to avoid the gridlock. If you are leaving the campus now, three gates can be used to exit – Heartease, Daaga and the administrative gate at the top of campus."

Parts of the campus were flooded on Wednesday morning.

The campus' guild council earlier urged students to stay home.

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, it said discussions were held with senior campus administration.

"Students are advised not leave the safety of their homes given reports of flooding and congestion on the roadways.

"Classes affected by the weather would be rescheduled and lecturers are expected to facilitate make up classes going forward

"The administration will also take necessary precautions to treat with flooded facilities on the campus."