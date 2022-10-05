CPLT20 CEO Pete Russell: 2022 edition was 'best ever'

Caribbean Premier League CEO Pete Russell - Angelo Marcelle

Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 CEO Pete Russell has described the region’s hosting of the tournament’s tenth edition as the “best CPLT20 yet.”

This year’s competition was won by Jamaica Tallawahs for a third time. It also featured a ground-breaking first Women’s CPLT20 tournament, won by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Before these, SKYEXCH introduced The 6ixty – a 60-ball tournament – which featured two separate competitions for male and female cricketers.

Both new additions complemented the CPLT20 and served as promising talent-finders, particularly in the women’s game.

Russell was pleased to welcome these fresh ideas at the tournament’s tenth anniversary and hailed them a success.

“The feedback from the 2022 tournament has been incredible from all stakeholders, we think this is the best CPL yet.

“To have also successfully launched the men’s and women’s 6iXTY tournaments and the Women’s CPL, it feels like a very significant year and a great way to celebrate ten years of this fantastic tournament,” he said.

CPLT20 matches are usually held in the countries of participating franchises throughout the Caribbean. Because of covid19, the 2020 edition was held in Trinidad only, and without spectators.

In 2021, all matches were held in St Kitts and Nevis and spectators (50 per cent venue capacity) were only allowed to view matches if they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For this year’s edition, the schedule returned to normal and matches were staged in St Kitts, St Lucia, Trinidad and Guyana. Cricket-hungry fans were also welcomed back to view the matches regardless of their vaccination status.

The carnival-like atmosphere, Russell said, is incomparable.

“The highlight for us was the return of fans to the stadiums. The CPLT20 is nothing without the fantastic support it receives from across the region and to see supporters in the stadiums enjoying the biggest party in sport was really special after two tournaments with empty stands.

“Moving across different countries always presents challenges, and we learn something new every year. The biggest challenge is fitting in CPL in an increasingly crowded cricketing calendar, something we will continue to work on for 2023 and beyond.”

Russell added that work has already started on the 2023 tournament and more information will be announced in the coming months.

“We are looking at all possible options as we try and deliver the best possible tournament.”