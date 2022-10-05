Australia edge West Indies in close T20 contest

Yannic Cariah, left, took one for 15 against Australia on his T20 international debut.

WEST INDIES fell by three wickets to hosts Australia, with one ball to spare, in the opening T20 match on Wednesday, at Carrara Oval, Queensland, Australia.

The two-match series is being used as a warm-up for the West Indies ahead of their T20 World Cup qualifiers, which start on October 17 against Scotland.

After posting a modest 145 for nine in 20 overs, West Indies put in a disciplined bowling performance to reduce Australia to 135 for seven going into the last over.

Needing 11 to win, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell conceded a boundary first ball to tilt the match in Australia's favour. He thought he had dismissed Matthew Wade (39) next ball but Raymon Reifer spilled the catch and any chance of West Indies victory.

Mitchell Starc hit the winning runs to complete an exciting win. Aaron Finch (58) was named man-of-the match.

Earlier, West Indies debutant Yannic Cariah continued his impressive form on the international stage. The leg-spinner was the most economical bowler in the match, finishing one for 15 from his four overs, including the wicket of Glenn Maxwell (0).

Pacers Alzarri Joseph (2/17) and Cottrell (249) were also among the wickets.

Batting first, opener Kyle Mayers (39 off 36 balls) tried to anchor the West Indies, who lost wickets regularly. Johnson Charles (3), Nicholas Pooran (2), Rovman Powell (7) all failed o reach double digits.

A brisk 27 off 17 balls (three fours, one six) from Odean Smith lifted West Indies to a total that gave the bowlers something to defend.

Sumamrised Scores: WEST INDIES 145/9 (Kyle Mayers 39, Odean Smith 27; Josh Hazlewood 3-35, Pat Cummins 2-22) vs AUSTRALIA 146/7 (Aaron Finch 58, Matthew Wade 39 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2-17, Sheldon Cottrell 2-49).