Applications open for youth agriculture project

Crops growing at a farm in Aranguez. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Shade House project, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS), offers young nationals between 16 and 35 an opportunity to enrol in a full-time one-year programme at UWI.

This opportunity is for young people who have completed secondary school and have demonstrated a passion for farming. The programme, aimed at training a cadre of youth farmers, is intended to run for a three-year term, and 100 people will be selected per cycle.

Selected applicants will be enrolled through UWI, St Augustine in collaboration with the Co-operative Republic of Guyana – National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute. After the in-person training, successful participants will be awarded an accredited certificate in Shade House production and with NAREI in Guyana.

Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service, explained, “Ultimately, we anticipate participants becoming successful 21st-century farmers in traditional and modern techniques. The agri sector requires significant youth injection for the creation of a sustainable environment in TT. This sector is crucial to providing healthy foods and lifestyles, enhanced community livelihoods and offsetting food insecurity and this country’s food-import bill.”

Applications will close on October 7.

For more information about requirements and the application procedures call 612-9367 ext 3033 or visit www.mydns.gov.tt