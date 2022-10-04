Woman charged with killing baby in New Grant denied bail

Shalini Ramsaroop, charged with the manslaughter of her nine-month-old daughter. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS

SHALINI Ramsaroop, 30, was denied bail on the charge of manslaughter in the death of her nine-month-old daughter.

Ramsaroop of New Grant, appeared before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Monday.

She was represented by attorney Arron Levi Daniel Smith, who told the court that she had been in custody for the past 11 days. The attorney said he was instructed that his client had no previous conviction or pending cases.

The court did not have her criminal records tracings.

For that reason, the magistrate remanded the accused into custody and adjourned the case to Wednesday, when the police are expected to provide the information.

The police charged Ramsaroop last Friday on the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Seileen Ramsaroop was taken in an unresponsive state to the Princes Town Health Facility on September 21.

It has been alleged that a woman fed a mixture of Malathion (a pesticide), milk, and cereal to a baby in order to stop the child's incessant crying.

Supt Sean Dhillpaul supervised the investigations which were led by Insp Jones and Sgts Elvin and Forbes, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three. Sgt Ramdial later laid the charge.