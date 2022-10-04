Where to get a coal pot, MP?

MP Keith Scotland - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to MP Keith Scotland.

Mr Minister, your suggestion that cycling to court to save gas is reasonable. However, what would you recommend for long distances? Also, could you state where I can source a coal pot? Of course, when there is an increase in demand for an item this will understandably lead to an increase in price.

Oh, mighty minister, could you confirm your support for subsidising coal pots and please do not respond like your college and say go listen to what I said, because I listened.

I have a bicycle but unfortunately I cannot source a coal pot without your support.

WENDY RAMSUNDAR

avid cyclist without a coal pot