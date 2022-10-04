Udecott apologises for 'miscommunication' on CJ's house

Udecott chairman Noel Garcia.

SPECIAL purpose company Udecott has updated the information on its website about a new official residence for the Chief Justice.

And, in an e-mail, Udecott’s manager of corporate communications and marketing, Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms, said the information previously carried on its website dated back to between 2013 and 2014.

She apologised for any miscommunication it had caused.

She said, “The information listed on Udecott’s website regarding the official residence for the Chief Justice dates back to a scope which was tabled between 2013-2014 by the then client.

“Udecott was awaiting the new scope to update the information on its website. Humble apologies for any miscommunication it caused.”

On Tuesday, Udecott’s website still tagged the project as “ongoing.”

The description of the project was subsequently removed and it now states, “Design and scope being redeveloped.”

On Sunday, the Judiciary took Newsday to task for reporting what was contained in the PSIP 2023 on the construction of a residence for the CJ and an editorial which discussed the project. The report also used verbatim information from Udecott's website.

In a strongly worded release, the newspaper was accused of “twisting and juxtaposing of information, speculation, and erroneous statements coupled with its headline and opening sentences (which) appeared to be written to provoke negative comment from those who were unaware of the facts.”

It also said the cost of the official residence will be $4 million and the office-holder was entitled to “be housed at fully maintained super grade housing which is secured.

“The Prime Minister and President have now been so housed and the Chief Justice remains in rented premises at the sum of $54,000 per month."

It also provided an update: “In July 2014, Cabinet decided that Udecott would be tasked with building the house at No 4 Hayes Street, St Clair. This location is on a far smaller piece of land than the original property at Prada Street occupied. The Judiciary rejected what Udecott proposed at the time because they considered it far too expensive.

“Since then, the Judiciary has prepared a conceptual design and is having final designs and plans done at present. These plans will be costed,” the release said.

It also added that “given that the Judiciary has not yet decided on the final design or cost, it is inconceivable that any information on any website or in any newspaper article can state what will be in the house,” although Newsday's description of the official residence was that listed on Udecott’s website.