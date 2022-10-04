TT sharp shooters compete at Pan American Champs

Members of the TT and Grenada teams at the IPSC Pan American Handgun Championships in Florida, US in September. PHOTO COURTESY JAESON BASCOMBE. -

UNDER THE direct patronage of the Trinidad and Tobago Rifle Association (TRA) and sponsored in part by AE Tactical Limited, the TT team held their own and flew the red, white and black at one of the largest IPSC sanctioned events since the covid19 pandemic; the IPSC Pan American Handgun Championships in Polk County, Frostproof, Florida, United States last month.

The shooters – Thomas Nicholas (manager), Richard Hopkinson, Jude Gordon, Dave Ramlal, Nicholas Ali, Nawaz Karim (public relations officer) and Luke Hadeed, shot the 24 stage competition against shooters from over 40 Pan American regions.

With mixed emotions about firearms in the hands of law abiding citizens, institutions such as the TRA and AE Tactical, seek to improve and establish the standard for responsible gun ownership, training and firearm safety in multiple disciplines; sport, personal protection and duty.