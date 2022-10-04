Three of 4 bandits shot dead in Mayaro named

Three of the four men shot dead in a home invasion in Mayaro on Monday have been identified.

The police named them as Odel Prieto of Covigne Road, Diego Martin, Keshon Rojas of Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas and Akel George of Second Caledonia, Morvant.

The fourth bandit's name was not known up to Tuesday afternoon.

The police issued a statement on Tuesday about the police-involved shooting, but did not name the deceased bandits or the victims.

It said quick work by police prevented a family from harm during the home invasion. The police rescued the family, and four gunmen were killed during a shootout with the police.

Police said the couple entered their home at Krista Park, Beaumont Road, Mayaro, around 9.15 am, on Monday.

Seven gunmen were already on the premises and tied the couple’s hands and feet with duct tape. Their teenage son, who was in the house, had already been bound with duct tape before the couple arrived.

Eastern Division police, acting on information, responded and saw the armed men leaving the premises.

On seeing the police, the men reportedly started shooting.

"The officers, in keeping with the Use of Force Policy returned fire, hitting four men. Three of the suspects escaped," the statement said.

The police found a 12-gauge shotgun, three pistols, an air rifle, and cash.

Investigations are ongoing.