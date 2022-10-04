Taxi network head: Fuel price increase will lead to higher fares

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network Adrian Acosta speaks to the media during a press conference about the safety of private taxi drivers at Library Corner, San Fernando. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The latest fuel-price increase could see a hike in taxi fares.

Although the fare increase is not yet confirmed, the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network, Adrian Acosta, said association members are discussing the impact of the fuel-price increase.

Asked if passengers can expect an increase, Acosta responded, "I honestly believe so. But I cannot speak on behalf of any other associations. I have heard from the membership that many of them are in discussion at this point concerning this last increase."

Acosta spoke at a press conference on Tuesday at Library Corner in San Fernando.

"It is two (fuel-price) increases in six months. Just as all citizens of this country, we are feeling the pinch too. Two years ago, $200 used to fill my tank. Now I'm getting a half tank with $200."

In his budget presentation in Parliament on September 26, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the $1 per litre increase in super and premium gasoline and the 50 cents per litre for diesel.

The price increase was the second of the year.

Acosta said taxi drivers "suffered" during the pandemic, owing to restrictions on the number of passengers they were allowed to transport.

He also criticised the Prime Minister's comments about taxi drivers at political meetings. Acosta said Dr Rowley spoke about how much drivers make daily and how they should charge.

Acosta challenged Rowley to work a taxi for at least six months before commenting on taxi drivers.

He said the prime minister receives perks for travel, housing, and other things, unlike ordinary tax-paying people.

"It is unfair for him to give us two fuel raises in six months and turn around and say things about taxi drivers.

"The Government gives taxi drivers absolutely nothing. We have to fend for ourselves. We have high-maintenance vehicles and must ensure they are working properly.

"It is very disrespectful for the Prime Minister to say anything about us, who sometimes work 16 hours a day to help mind our families and see about our vehicles."

He added that taxi drivers must have their cars inspected yearly, which was an additional cost.

Acosta is also the Chaguanas/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association president.

He once again criticised private hire (PH) drivers, accusing them of being violent, parking at taxi stands and threatening taxi drivers daily, and renewed his call for the Government to clamp down on (PH) drivers.

Acosta recalled a confrontation on Saturday in Chaguanas with a PH driver who he said had parked at the taxi stand. The man began to use obscene language, saying he was not moving.

Acosta said he started to film the incident on his cellphone.

The angry man went to his car, took an icepick, and charged at Acosta.

"Luckily, I am a man who can defend myself. I hope this does not happen to anyone in the future. He slapped the phone out of my hand," Acosta said. "I hope the people in authority are listening to us, and they would not wait until somebody dies to address the problem."

Acosta said he reported the matter to the police, but no arrests had been made as far as he was aware.

He praised Chaguanas Borough Corporation for "accommodating" taxi drivers and said borough police frequently patrol the streets.

"But as soon as the police and other law enforcement are not there, the PH driver seems to take over. We also have a lot of lawless taxi drivers who ply their trade in and around the stand daily," Acosta said. "A more frequent police presence or traffic warden, we believe, would bring much more comfort to the law-abiding taxi drivers."