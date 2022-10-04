Student artists show their unique touch

Yeana Kelly-Simmons, owner and founder of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Art By Creative Design (ABCD), look's at Caribbean Gem, an art piece by emerging artist Deneisha Ayers at Arnim's Art Galleria in La Romaine. - Marvin Hamilton

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

An art educator has lauded the work of students whose pieces are on display at an ongoing exhibition in La Romaine.

Yeana Kelly-Simmons, founder and director of the NGO, Art By Creative Design (ABCD), said each of the student incorporated their unique features into their creations. She made the comment on September 30 at Arnim's Art Galleria at Gulf View,

The Evolve Student Art Exhibition began September 19 and ends October 6. Evolve is an acronym for "eye, value, own, love, vibe, and express."

"The question of originality is something we have discussed from time to time. Some people believe that nothing original has been made and that everything has already been done," Kelly-Simmons said.

"Even though the themes or topics of the art pieces here are familiar to people, something about the pieces strikes the viewers differently. It is part of the artists' ability to put themselves into their work."

The exhibition is a collaboration between ABCD and the gallery. It has a variety of pieces with a wide variety of themes.

"We wanted to give the students a wide variety of self-expressions. The pieces range from unicorns to animes, to landscapes," Kelly-Simmons said.

The same way each person has his/her thumbprint and handwriting, the artists have theirs, which translates into the work they produced.

"Sometimes artists do this with a certain amount of awareness. Sometimes it just comes out in their work. The process of art is learning how artists define their handwriting/ thumbprint, allowing it to translate into every piece you create. It is a lifelong process," she said.

The NGO, Kelly-Simmons said, focuses on promoting excellence in art education, training and practice, and appreciating the arts in TT.

"Art is a space that allows people to voice their thoughts and feelings and to have an impact on the environment they are in," she said.

Some of the pieces celebrated local icons like soca star Machel Montano, the late two-time Calypso Monarch winner Sandra DesVignes-Millington aka Singing Sandra, as well as the late comedian and actor, Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall.

Kelly-Simmons is also ABCD's chief vision officer and spoke on behalf of the NGO.

The pieces on display are from students from Point Fortin RC primary, Grant Memorial Presbyterian primary, St Paul's Boys' Anglican, San Fernando West Secondary, San Fernando Central Secondary, Pleasantville Secondary, Oxbridge International School, Presentation College, Mango House Preparatory, and Southern Tuition Centre.

There were students from two schools in Tobago- Speyside High School and Scarborough Methodist primary.

The exhibition also featured ABCD's emerging artist Deneisha Ayers, 19, who worked on a "special project" for the event.

The participants presented over 30 pieces which the organisers framed. The youngest artist is a three-year-old boy from Palo Seco.

Kelly-Simmons said many students were in awe when they saw their pieces framed and on the art gallery's walls.

She hopes that the joyful feeling would inspire them to create more work and take advantage of opportunities to share their work.

She said her journey in the arts began from birth. It progressed through formal studies at the secondary and tertiary levels.

Kelly-Simmons said her parents also exposed her to the arts as a child, and she attended many cultural events.

ABCD's two other directors are Abiola Mc Cree and Christa Sankarsingh.

The exhibition is from 9 am- 6 pm weekdays and on Saturdays from 9 am- 4 pm.