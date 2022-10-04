PM closes Independence art exhibition

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the closing ceremony of PatriARTism – A National Treasure exhibition at the Mille Fleurs, Queen's Park West, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Restoring the Magnificent Seven, the Red House and the President’s House was not a vanity project for the Prime Minister, but a way to preserve Trinidad and Tobago’s history for future generations.

Dr Rowley made the statement on Saturday night at the closing ceremony for PatriARTism – A National Treasure, a celebration of TT’s 60th independence anniversary through art, at Mille Fleurs, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain.

The exhibition was hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the Central Bank Museum, First Citizens, and House of Angostura, at Whitehall, Killarney (Stollmeyer's Castle) and Mille Fleurs.

He said when his government came into power in 2015, Cabinet decided not to let the Magnificent Seven deteriorate further, even though the country was going through difficult economic times. It was important that the “human spirit soar and prevail.”

He was especially happy that students were able to view the priceless pieces of art shared by the three organisations, including students from Speyside, Tobago and Moruga.

“You can understand why I felt no pain when the gathering outside Parliament yesterday (Friday) was shouting, ‘Rowley must go.’ I can go now and feel that I have done my job, as every man and woman is expected to do his or hers in TT.”

He expressed the hope that PatriARTism was not the last time people and organisations would share their local art for the general public to view and encouraged them to do so. He also encouraged the National Trust to organise similar events regularly in the future.

“But I have one admonition to you. I’m tired of taking the blame. Doing these things is not vanity on my part. It’s the duty of the office that I hold. When those who are unable to appreciate these things speak in the limited intellect of their malice, you are required to speak up for what is right in TT and what we should defend in TT.”

Rowley thanked the government and people of Cuba, especially the ambassador, for helping the country restore Mille Fleurs when others said it could not be done.

On display at Mille Fleurs from the Angostura collection were pieces by renowned local artists such as Boscoe Holder, Derek Walcott, Carlisle Harris, and Lisa O’Connor.

At the cocktail event were politicians, businessmen, members of the art community and others including Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox; Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell; Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez; mas artist Brian Mac Farlane; Central Bank Museum curator Nimah Muwakil-Zakuri; Hannah Janoura of Janouras Custom Design Ltd; and members of the board of Angostura Holdings Ltd, including Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.