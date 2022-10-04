Narine/Chandool win 12th annual Golf for Life contest

RABINDRA NARINE and Neemedas Chandool emerged winners of the 12th annual Rotary Club of St Augustine Golf for Life Tournament held on Saturday at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity.

Narine and Chandool, who were self sponsored, won with a tally of 48 stableford points. In second place was the team of Rodney Phillip and Nicholas Wood Salomon representing Emmerson Technologies with 45 points. Third place went to the KPMG team of Dushyant Sookram and Robert Alleyne who had 43 points with fourth place going to Fabian Kublalsingh and Charles Sookhan (Contractors Warehouse) also with 43. Rounding out the top five with 41 points were the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association, Wayne Baptiste and his partner Neal Edmund representing Precision Cataract.

The winners and second placed teams won accommodation packages at Wyndham International Resort in Orlando, Florida and one lucky participant (Richard Lara) won an accommodation package at Simpson Bay Resort and Marina in St Maarten, all courtesy Chanka Seeterram and Company.

The tournament was held to raise funds to assist with the ongoing charitable initiatives of the Rotary Club of St Augustine and at the prize-giving ceremony, Krishna Boodhai, chairman of the Golf Tournament Committee, thanked the major sponsors Chanka Seeterram and Co, Villa Indra, Carib, Blue Waters and Caribbean Eye Institute as well as all the other sponsors, participants and volunteers who contributed to making the event a huge success.