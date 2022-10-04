Murdered Claxton Bay man found with cutlass in hand

File photo

A Claxton Bay man was shot dead at his home before dawn on Tuesday.

Curtis "Bull" Carter died in his home at Kangawood Road in Claxton Bay, near the Forres Park landfill.

The police responded to a report of a shooting at the house shortly after 3 am. They found Carter's body lying on his back with a cutlass in his right hand. He was bareback and wearing short pants.

The police said he was a scavenger at the dump, had spent 17 years in prison charged with murder and was released "some time ago."

They do not yet have a motive for his killing.

Couva and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III police visited and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.