Morvant man's body found hours after shooting

File photo

A man identified only as Randy was shot dead at his Morvant home early on Tuesday morning.

Police said residents of Granado Street, Morvant, heard gunshots at around 5.30 am but did not report it.

At around 8 am one of the man's friends visited him for a haircut but found his body in the bathroom of the house.

Morvant police and homicide detectives were called in with a district medical officer, who declared the man dead.

Police said he had several gunshot wounds.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.