Indarsingh tells Scotland: Coal not cheap

MP Rudranath Indarsingh arrives at the Red House. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he felt the need to inform the "out-of-touch" government that coal is not cheap.

He was referring to recent comments in Parliament by Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland.

Scotland had said citizens could ride bicycles to get around if they could not afford fuel anymore owing to the recent price increases, but he had also suggested using coal pots to reduce the amount of money spent on cooking gas.

He said, "Madam Speaker, I still have a coal pot. You know, where I put my coals and roast my breadfruit. So if you don't have that, go back until such time as you can afford the gas.

"But don't come and blame you not having gas on the government."

There was a lot of public criticism of these comments.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Indarsingh said, "Hubris has taken control of the thought process of every member of the government who has spoken so far in this budget presentation (sic) (debate)."

He said that like the global community, Trinidad and Tobago has committed itself to reducing the use of coal owing to its impact on the environment.

"...And this is a PNM MP speaking to the country and urging the country, urging citizens to return to the use of coals, and telling them in the most dismissive of manners if you cannot afford the gas, go and use coals.

"A two-kg bag of coal costs an average person more than $30 in TT."

He said the budget was "wicked, evil and self-serving."

"I want them to sit and reflect on their commentary in the attempt to justify this budget presentation."