Farewell held for Hazel Brown, 'tireless advocate for women'

Hazel Brown

HAZEL BROWN was not universally admired. Some viewed the civil-rights activist as a controversial figure, her son Garvin Brown said, because she was steadfast and unwavering in her principles, and she was unapologetic about it.

Brown's son, the only boy among her four children delivered one of several tributes at her funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, on Tuesday morning. She was later buried at Lapeyrouse Cemetary.

Brown, who was best known for fighting women's causes, died at 80 at her home in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, on September 22.

Garvin Brown said losing a mother was like swimming in the ocean.

"It can be calm," he said, "or it can be overwhelming. All you can do is learn to swim."

He said his mother was the most crucial figure in his development, particularly since his father, Herman Brown, died when he was young, leaving his mother widowed. He described her as selfless, doing her activism for the advancement of those marginalised and not for personal glory.

Brown also leaves three daughters, Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, Leah Brown and Natasha Nunez, all of whom excelled academically and in their various careers. She is also survived by her sisters Carol and Gemma Brown, and her eight grandchildren.

Brown was one of 14 founding members of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, an organisation invested in promoting respect and value for women as equals and able partners in establishing the values of equity, democracy, social justice and respect for human rights.

She was one of the main drivers of the Network's Put a Woman project, a non-partisan project funded by the Commonwealth Foundation and UN Democracy Fund, designed to prepare women and young people to participate in local and general elections.

Brown was also a former secretary general of the Commonwealth Women's Network, which connected women in 52 countries, and held many other portfolios at organisations concerned with consumer affairs and minimum wage.

Brown, along with Asha Kambon, who delivered a tribute, was a trustee at the Network at the time of her death. The Network's co-ordinator Jacquie Burgess also paid respect to her long-time colleague. Both Kambon and Burgess celebrated Brown's total commitment to every endeavour she undertook.

She was described as a "go-to person" for comment from the media for her views, and one who would still offer her views via press release even if they were not asked for.

Nunez, delivering the eulogy, said while it is normal for children to bury their parents, she felt a sense of regret because her mother's work was not quite complete.

Nunez said her mother intended to write a memoir, record a podcast, and had various other plans.

From Nairobi to Delhi to Geneva, Nunez said, her mother was vastly travelled.

"There is no doubt she belonged to the world," she said.

Nunez said her mother was as rigid at home as she was with her activism and she found it challenging living up to their mother's high expectations of her children.

Collections were taken at the funeral for the Cancer Society and the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.