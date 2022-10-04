Decomposing body found in Laventille

File photo -

THE decomposing body of a man was found in Laventille on Monday afternoon.

Police reported that at about 1.30 pm, the body was found in a bushy area off Pashley Street Extension. Police suspect the body may be that of a missing Laventille man, however no positive identification was made up to press time.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, who were searching for the missing Laventille man, were the ones who came across the body.

Police said they could not determine if there were any marks of violence on the body because of the advanced stage of decomposition.