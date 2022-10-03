Rise in covid?

Image courtesy CDC

THE EDITOR: It is significant to note that as soon as the television cast of medical personnel received their “Oscar awards” on Republic Day, the regular updates on the spread of covid19 was discontinued. Perhaps it was intended not to tarnish their gala accomplishments.

However, the public is in constant contact with doctors, who are visited by patients who have succumbed to the virus and from all reports there is a general perception that there has been a rise in covid19 cases.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity