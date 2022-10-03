PTSC celebrates its travellers

City Gate, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

On Monday morning, while travellers waited for their PTSC bus service at City Gate, they were treated to events that formed part of the company's Customer Service Week. Giveaways will continue in the afternoon period and throughout this week.

Soca music filled the entire pavilion and many prizes were given away. All passengers and passers-by had to do was spin a wheel or draw from a box to see if they won. There were mugs, reusable water bottles, keychains, openers, KFC vouchers and umbrellas. The unlucky few who spun and did not win did not go home empty-handed but left with a box of Swiss mac and cheese, sponsored by VemcoTT.

PTSC also showcased the enhancement of its coach waiting lounge. The air-conditioned room, equipped with charging ports, comfortable seats and washrooms is offered to those passengers who have a ticket for the coach. At the lounge, Value Optical, the eyeglasses company, offered its services to the waiting travellers.