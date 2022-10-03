Four dead in police-involved shooting in Mayaro

Four bandits were shot dead in a home invasion in Mayaro on Monday.

Mayaro police went to a house at Beaumont Road in response to a report.

Police said when they arrived at mid-morning, the bandits began shooting at them. The police shot back, killing the four inside the house. They found guns at the scene.

The police have not yet identified the suspects by name.

There have been several recent police-involved shootings.

On September 27, North-Eastern Division Task Force and the Gang Intelligence Unit police shot Richard Ferrier at his home at Cosmos Street, Coconut Drive, Morvant. Police said Ferrier confronted them with a gun in a room, and they shot him. The police retrieved a gun and took him to the hospital in Mt Hope, where he was declared dead.

Southern Division police shot and killed four bandits on September 19, shortly after the deadly heist outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine. The dead in that incident were Kyle and his brother Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough, and Deaundre Montrose, all of Fyzabad.