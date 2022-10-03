Brooks replaces Hetmyer in Windies World Cup squad

Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Shimron Hetmyer (right) watches the ball after playing a shot on the leg-side, during his team's Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the St Lucia Kings, at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on September 22. Also in photo is St Lucia Kings wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

SHAMARH BROOKS has replaced Shimron Hetmyer on the West Indies team for this month's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, according to a media release from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

"The decision by the CWI Selection Panel was made as Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday at his request, due to family reasons," said the media release. "With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, meaning he would unfortunately miss the first T20 International against Australia on Wednesday at the Metricon Stadium.

"This morning, Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket (Jimmy Adams) that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York."

Adams, in the media release, was quoted as saying, “This afternoon we informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Hetmyer with Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad.

"Whilst we changed Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event.”

Adams added, “Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL (Caribbean Premier League). He will fly out as soon as possible this week to Australia and I wish him and all the squad all the very best for the tournament.”

WEST INDIES WORLD CUP SQUAD: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.