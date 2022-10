23 new covid19 cases in Tobago

File photo -

Tobago now has 48 active covid19 cases after 23 new cases were confirmed between September 25 and October 1.

The island's covid19 death toll stands at 285.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said two people are currently hospitalised, one of whom is fully vaccinated and the other unvaccinated.

The division said to date there are 10,868 fully recovered patients in Tobago.