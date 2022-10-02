Woman to appear in court charged with killing daughter

Shalini Ramsaroop, charged with the manslaughter of her nine-month-old daughter. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS

Shalini Ramsaroop, the 30-year-old woman who was charged with the manslaughter of her nine-month-old daughter is expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday.

The New Grant woman was charged on Friday evening after police received advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The child, Seileen Ramsaroop, was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility on September 21. She was unresponsive. She was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was declared dead. It is alleged the woman told police she fed the baby a mixture of Malathion, milk and cereal in an attempt to stop her uncontrollable crying.

Investigations were spearheaded by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul, supervised by Insp Jones and included Sgts Elvin and Forbes, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

Ramsaroop was charged by Sgt Ramdial of the Southern Division.