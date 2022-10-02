Songshine gets raw, real with Rae

Singer-songwriter Rae will be featured at Songshine on October 6 at Kafe Blue. -

Writer, singer and guitarist Rae has been making fans in the underground music scene for the past several years. Her emotive original songs come straight from the gut, and her raw, real delivery makes audiences sit up and take her in. At the next Songshine Open Mic at Kafe Blue she promises to deliver another unforgettable performance.

The show will also feature a reading by none other than award-winning dramatist Mervin de Goeas. In his 30-year career in theatre, film, and television has worked as a director, writer, performer and producer. He was head writer on the hit TV show Westwood Park, and has won several awards, including a record five National Drama Association Awards for Best Director for "Master Harold"...and the Boys (1995); MANtalk (2004); Doubt (2005); Beef, No Chicken (2006); and, 3 Women”(2008).

He will read from his first novel, The Faraway Tree – a Fairy tale for Grown-Ups, which appears in serial form on the Wattpad app.

Songshine features up-and-coming talent alongside performances by proven veterans in their art. The open mic format and supportive audience create space for musicians, poets, spoken-word artists, singers, comedians and other creatives to share and hone their craft.

The show returns to Kafe Blue (Kaiso Blues) on Wrightson Road on October 6. Doors open at 6 pm, when registration for the open mic begins. Admission costs $50. Info: 741-1569.