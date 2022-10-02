San Juan North, Pres Sando continue unbeaten run

In this September 9 file photo, Presentation San Fernando's Caleb Boyce (centre) chips the ball over the Naparima goalkeeper during an exhibition match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

SAN JUAN North and Presentation San Fernando maintained their unbeaten run of form in group B of the Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) Premiership when round five action took place on Saturday.

Group leaders San Juan North were led to a 2-0 victory over East Mucurapo as in-form captain Larry Noel scored twice at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

In the first half, Noel latched on to a penetrating pass from midfielder Kedell Jones and successfully evaded his defender to slot past the East Mucurapo goalkeeper.

Later on in the half, Noel pounced on a loose ball which popped out of the East Mucurapo goalkeeper’s hands following a Lindell Sween freekick. Noel scored again and despite several attempts in the second period, East Mucurapo could not find the back of the net.

The result saw San Juan North stay in pole position in group B, on 12 points, despite Presentation’s 3-0 triumph over Chaguanas North at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Pres didn’t look themselves in the opening half but striker Adan Barclay sent them ahead in the 41st minute courtesy a tap in at the far post.

Ten minutes into the second half, Barclay fired home an amazing freekick from outside the 18-yard box to send them 2-0 up. Barclay’s right-footed long range effort dipped low and bounced in front of a diving Chaguanas North custodian, outwitting the keeper and going past the left goal post.

In the 85th minute, Clement capped off the 3-0 rout after converting a penalty with a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

In other matches, defending SSFL champions Naparima closed the gap on group A leaders Fatima and St Benedict’s, as they defeated Pleasantville 2-0 to hold firm to third place.

Twenty minutes in, ‘Naps’ midfielder Jelani Calliste over-hit his cross into the Pleasantville box and the ball sailed towards the goal. Pleasantville’s goalie tried to catch the ball but it fell through his hands and into the goal to give Naps a 1-0 advantage.

Nine minutes later, Naps’ Kanye Francis surged from into his half and continued his run into the Pleasantville area to slot past the goalie to make it 2-0.

Pleasantville were unable to captialise on their chances for the rest of the match as Naparima snatched the three points to remain with the top-three in group A.

In other group B matches on Saturday, Trinity East thumped Queen’s Royal College 5-1 while Malick and Moruga Secondary drew 2-2.