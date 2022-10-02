Kevin Adonis Browne's new show at Medulla

Detail from Anima Sola (2021) by Kevin Adonis Browne -

Kevin Adonis Browne returns to TT for his fourth exhibition, A Sense of Arrival: An Exhibition of Essays which will feature original work from his forthcoming book of the same name.

Browne said his visual essays are “a meditation on the complexities of Caribbean being – a memoir inspired by the precarity of the present.” The exhibition, like the book itself, is principally concerned with the articulation of blackness as an infinite arrival – always “in the making.”

Browne said he tries to orient the viewer toward new realities and mythologies – what we know, are willing to believe, and are able to imagine about Caribbeanness – as a way of being, knowing, and making (in) the world.

He approaches some “familiar” Caribbean realities in new ways – new in the sense of getting to know and of coming to be known. This, he said, is a series composed of the humanistic threads of this region – its metaphysics, rhetoric, poetics, and aesthetics.

Browne describes his visual and written work as previously existing at the intersection of photography and creative non-fiction. He said In A Sense of Arrival, he has gone beyond those boundaries.

Browne has a PhD and is a Caribbean American artist, essayist and theorist of rhetoric and contemporary culture. He is the author of Tropic Tendencies and High Mas: Carnival and the Poetics of Caribbean Culture, which won the Bocas Prize in 2019. His work has been shown in the US and the UK, and is currently on display in Cologne, Germany. His previous local exhibitions were Seeing Blue (2014), High Mas (2018), and No Words (2021). He is an associate professor of rhetoric and writing at Syracuse University, New York.

A Sense of Arrival opens on October 20 at 7 pm at Medulla Art Gallery, Fitt Street, Port of Spain, and will run until November 14.

In addition to the ongoing exhibition, Browne will lead a free creative non-fiction workshop on October 22 from 11 am-2 pm, limited to 12 participants.

On October 25, at 7 pm, Browne will be joined by curator and scholar Dr Marsha Pearce for a conversation on art-making and identity. This will be accompanied by a reading from A Sense of Arrival.

Visit the events page at www.kevinadonisbrowne.com/events to RSVP, read more about the conversation and register for the workshop.

All events, excluding the workshop, are open to the public. All covid19 protocols will be observed.